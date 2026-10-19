Supreme Court allows private citizens to file poll affidavit complaints
Big news from the Supreme Court: now, regular people (not just officials) can file complaints if a political candidate lies in their election affidavit.
This means if someone fudges their details while running for office, you do not have to wait for a public servant to take action.
The court made it clear that these complaints can go straight ahead under election law, skipping the usual rule that only officials can start such cases.
Rajkumar Madki complaint over MLA address
This move is all about making politicians more accountable.
The court pointed out that when lawmakers updated the rules in 2006, they left out any block on private complaints, so it is clearly allowed.
The decision came after a man named Rajkumar Madki tried to call out a Karnataka MLA for allegedly lying about his address.
Now, anyone can help keep elections honest by calling out false information directly.