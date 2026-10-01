Supreme Court allows regulated use of green crackers in Delhi
The Supreme Court just said yes to using specific "green crackers" (including serial firecrackers known as ladi) in Delhi, but only under a regulated framework.
These eco-friendlier firecrackers are meant to help cut down festival pollution, with emissions about 30% to 40% lower than traditional ones.
The move comes as Delhi continues to battle serious air quality issues, especially during festive seasons.
Final rules to specify allowed crackers
A final set of rules will soon spell out exactly which crackers are allowed and when they can be used.
While traders are relieved by the clarity (last year's decision came at the last minute), experts worry that enforcement is still a big challenge.
Traditional crackers often slip through despite bans.
Environmentalists warn that even green crackers add to Delhi's already heavy pollution load, so this decision is really about finding a balance between celebration and cleaner air.