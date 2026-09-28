Supreme Court approves nationwide special intensive revision of electoral rolls

But here's the catch: SIR has ended up excluding over 130 million voters across India.

In West Bengal alone, 2.7 million people were removed from the rolls, leading to a flood of appeals.

To fix this mess and help people get back on the list, the Election Commission sought permission to increase tribunals from 19 to 42.

The full ECI announced a special re-enrollment drive in 20 states, hoping to restore trust, and make every vote count.