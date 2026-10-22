Supreme Court asks Andhra Pradesh SEC to probe nomination-blocking claims
The Supreme Court has told Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to investigate claims that candidates were blocked from filing nominations for upcoming civic polls.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) says many of its candidates faced threats and even violence between October 16-18, 2026.
Now, the SEC might extend deadlines and will hold off on releasing the final candidate list until at least October 25.
YSRCP alleges about 63% candidates intimidated
YSRCP alleges that about 63% of its candidates ran into serious trouble, like intimidation, physical attacks, and even having their nomination papers snatched or torn, especially in places like Kadapa and Tirupati.
Even though the state's High Court didn't want to extend nomination dates earlier, the Supreme Court now wants a deeper look at these issues.
Another hearing is set for October 27 to make sure elections stay fair.