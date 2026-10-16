Supreme Court asks Center, NCPCR to explain online child safety
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Center and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to explain what's being done to keep kids safe online.
This comes after a school petitioned for stronger rules, like age checks, parental consent, and better protection from cyberbullying and harmful content.
The case will be heard on December 7.
Petition urges nationwide online safety plan
The petition says the government hasn't done enough to protect children from online dangers like grooming, exploitation or cyberbullying.
It also points out that too much screen time is causing issues like anxiety, poor sleep, and less interest in studies.
The call is for a nationwide plan so kids can use social media more safely.