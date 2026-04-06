Supreme Court asks Center, states, UTs explain stray cattle issue India Apr 06, 2026

The Supreme Court has told the Center, states, and Union Territories to explain, within four weeks, how they're handling stray cattle on highways.

This comes after a plea from Lawyers For Human Rights International, who want real solutions to keep cattle off the roads and make highways safer.

The case was heard by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.