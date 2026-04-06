Supreme Court asks Center, states, UTs explain stray cattle issue
The Supreme Court has told the Center, states, and Union Territories to explain, within four weeks, how they're handling stray cattle on highways.
This comes after a plea from Lawyers For Human Rights International, who want real solutions to keep cattle off the roads and make highways safer.
The case was heard by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
Petition seeks national highway cattle rules
The petition pushes for national rules to prevent cattle from wandering onto highways, including fencing accident-prone roads and building proper shelters with dedicated funding.
It also suggests penalties for those who abandon their cattle and asks for fair compensation for people hurt in accidents caused by stray animals.
Court questions cow cess spending
The court wasn't impressed with how funds collected through the cow cess are being used, pointing out that there's a gap between money raised and actual action.