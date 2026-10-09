Supreme Court asks center to pick new Delhi protest site
India
Big change ahead: The Supreme Court has asked the center to pick a new place for protests in Delhi, which could mean Jantar Mantar is no longer the go-to spot.
The goal? To make sure protesters have access to basic facilities and a space that actually supports peaceful gatherings.
Both the government and the court are on board with finding a better location.
Chief Justice Surya Kant seeks facilities
Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted that any new site should have proper facilities so demonstrations can happen smoothly.
Now it's up to the center to suggest an alternative, which could reshape how public protests look (and feel) in the capital going forward.