Supreme Court asks Center to submit Kanwar Yatra safety plan
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Center how it plans to keep the Kanwar Yatra safe this year.
The court wants a clear response by August 25 on steps being taken to manage crowds and ensure smooth travel.
Petition seeks nationwide Kanwar Yatra rules
A petition is asking for nationwide rules so things like traffic jams and blocked ambulances don't become a problem during the yatra.
The idea is to have regular checks and reports, making sure emergency services can always get through.
Supreme Court barred mandatory vendor IDs
Last year, the Supreme Court said states can't force food vendors along yatra routes to display their IDs, but they should still follow hygiene rules and respect dietary needs, as long as everything stays within the law.
The court reminded authorities not to overstep individual freedoms while keeping things safe.