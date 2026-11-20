Supreme Court asks government to consider law on consanguineous marriages
The Supreme Court has asked the government to consider whether there should be a law on consanguineous marriages, that is, marriages between close family members.
Instead of giving strict orders, the judges want lawmakers to talk it out and are encouraging awareness campaigns in schools and through the media.
Petition raised inter-generational equity concerns
This comes after a petition raised concerns about inter-generational equity.
The court suggested the government think about both possible laws and public education to help people understand the adverse consequences through wide publicity.
The Centre has to share its view, so expect more discussion soon.