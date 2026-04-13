Supreme Court asks government to respond to India's MSP petition
India
The Supreme Court has asked the government to respond to a petition about how India's minimum support price (MSP) for crops is decided.
The case, with advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioners, highlights just how crucial MSP is for farmers across the country.
MSP petition demands cost inputs, procurement
The petition says states' proposal on the exact cost of cultivation should be included when setting MSP.
It also pushes for all listed crops to actually be bought at these fair prices and asks for smoother ways for farmers to sell their produce at MSP without obstacles.
If accepted, these changes could mean more security and better earnings for Indian farmers.