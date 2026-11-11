Supreme Court asks MCD and Delhi Police 2-week emissions report
The Supreme Court is turning up the heat on Delhi's air pollution problem.
On November 6, 2026, it asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police to share exactly what they are doing (and planning) to control vehicle emissions across the NCR.
The deadline? Just two weeks.
SC asks states enforce PUC compliance
The court also wants neighboring states to step up, making sure vehicles entering Delhi meet emission standards like Pollution Under Control certificates.
They have been asked to show how they are catching violators, coordinating with each other, and following expert advice ahead of a key review on November 23.
It is all about getting serious (and working together) on cleaner air for everyone.