Supreme Court asks Navy reconsider Commander Seema Chaudhary permanent commission
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Navy to take another look at Commander Seema Chaudhary's case after she was denied a permanent commission in April 2024.
Despite previous court orders supporting women officers like her, Chaudhary had to go back to court when the Navy still said no.
Court finds Navy applied AC₹2015-21
The court found that the Navy applied ACRs of 2015 to 2021, and that the 2008 policy denying PC to female SSC officers had already been struck down in the earlier Annie Nagaraja judgment.
Chaudhary's contempt plea called out ongoing gender bias and noncompliance with court orders.