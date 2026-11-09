Supreme Court asks NCR governments to draft vehicle pollution plans
India
The Supreme Court has told Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to come up with clear plans to tackle rising vehicle pollution in the NCR.
The focus is on making sure vehicles have valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and phasing out older vehicles.
With air quality getting worse, especially after Diwali, the court wants states to get serious about controlling dirty emissions and vehicle entry and movement in Delhi-NCR.
November 23 hearings target NCR pollution
Hearings start November 23, with the court also looking at other big polluters like construction dust and unmanaged waste.
According to a recent report, vehicles are behind nearly one-quarter of winter pollution here.
The court's push aims to clean up NCR's air and protect public health.