Supreme Court asks Rajasthan to respond to Asaram Bapu appeal

Asaram Bapu life sentence upheld

Asaram was sentenced to life in 2018 for the rape of a minor girl, and the high court confirmed that sentence on May 27.

Some charges were dropped, but key convictions for trafficking and sexual assault remain.

His lawyers are now asking for interim bail because of his age and health issues, but so far, courts have said he doesn't qualify, though his current medical care will continue while everyone files their responses over the next month.