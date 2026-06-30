Supreme Court asks Rajasthan to respond to Asaram Bapu appeal
The Supreme Court wants the Rajasthan government's take on spiritual leader Asaram Bapu's appeal against his rape conviction.
The judges made it clear they need to hear from the survivor too, especially since Asaram is such a high-profile figure.
They also said bail will only be considered in truly urgent situations.
Asaram Bapu life sentence upheld
Asaram was sentenced to life in 2018 for the rape of a minor girl, and the high court confirmed that sentence on May 27.
Some charges were dropped, but key convictions for trafficking and sexual assault remain.
His lawyers are now asking for interim bail because of his age and health issues, but so far, courts have said he doesn't qualify, though his current medical care will continue while everyone files their responses over the next month.