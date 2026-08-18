Supreme Court asks SIT update on alleged Ram Mandir embezzlement

The court made it clear that all suggestions from petitioners or any other bona fide public-spirited person will go to the office of the learned Solicitor General, and all such suggestions shall be forwarded to the SIT, which is directly answerable to the judges.

The SIT, helped by a forensic auditor, has been asked to take the investigation to a logical conclusion.

The status report in a sealed cover will be checked by the court before deciding if it should be shared with others involved.