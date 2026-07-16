Supreme Court assigns bulldozer justice contempt petitions to high courts
India
The Supreme Court has decided that state high courts, not the top court, will now handle these contempt petitions about bulldozer justice, meaning demolitions carried out without proper legal process.
This follows the Court's big 2024 judgment that called such demolitions illegal and an abuse of power.
The judges said high courts are better equipped for these local, fact-heavy cases.
Supreme Court keeps protections, orders enforcement
Lawyers for the petitioners pointed out that illegal demolitions are still happening, like at Madni Masjid in Uttar Pradesh.
The Supreme Court kept its earlier protections in place and told high courts to make sure the 2024 rules against bulldozer justice are followed closely.