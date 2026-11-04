Supreme Court assures Delhi voters no legal action, addresses concerns

More than 3.15 million people were removed from the rolls, which led to a lot of confusion and worry.

The Supreme Court has now allowed those affected to use Form 8 to get back on the list and the Election Commission of India has promised, citing an October 14 Delhi High Court order, that action will not be initiated merely on the grounds that the elector had been included in a previous electoral roll and submitted Form 6 during the SIR or afterwards.

The deadline to fix things is November 25, and the Supreme Court will check in again on November 19 to make sure everything's on track.