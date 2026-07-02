Supreme Court: B. Sheena Nairi can exclude wife and children
India
The Supreme Court has ruled that a person can leave out their spouse and children from their will, and that mere exclusion of natural heirs does not automatically make a will suspicious or invalid.
In the 2026 verdict on B. Sheena Nairi's case, the court backed his decision to give certain properties to his younger sister instead of his wife and five children.
Supreme Court dismisses appeal citing gifts
Nairi's wife argued the will was suspicious, but courts found he'd already given his family major assets while alive, including a Bombay home.
His elder brother, who witnessed the signing, confirmed everything was above board.
The Supreme Court said following proper legal steps matters most, so the appeal was dismissed and the family dispute was finally settled.