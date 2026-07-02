Supreme Court: B. Sheena Nairi can exclude wife and children India Jul 02, 2026

The Supreme Court has ruled that a person can leave out their spouse and children from their will, and that mere exclusion of natural heirs does not automatically make a will suspicious or invalid.

In the 2026 verdict on B. Sheena Nairi's case, the court backed his decision to give certain properties to his younger sister instead of his wife and five children.