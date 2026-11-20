This all started when Karnataka tried to stop companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber from running bike taxis, saying current laws only cover cars and raising concerns about safety and protests from auto drivers.

But both courts agreed that instead of banning, it makes more sense to set clear rules, like registration and permits, and use tech features like GPS tracking for passenger safety.

So if you've been hoping for more ride options or cheaper commutes in Karnataka, things are looking up.