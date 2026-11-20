Supreme Court backs High Court, rejects Karnataka bike taxi ban
The Supreme Court has said yes to bike taxis in Karnataka, backing the High Court's earlier decision and turning down the state government's attempt to ban them.
The judges pointed out that bike taxis are not just affordable but also convenient, especially for women riders, and suggested it's smarter to regulate these services than block them.
Courts recommend Karnataka bike taxi regulation
This all started when Karnataka tried to stop companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber from running bike taxis, saying current laws only cover cars and raising concerns about safety and protests from auto drivers.
But both courts agreed that instead of banning, it makes more sense to set clear rules, like registration and permits, and use tech features like GPS tracking for passenger safety.
So if you've been hoping for more ride options or cheaper commutes in Karnataka, things are looking up.