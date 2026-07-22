Supreme Court bar bodies condemn police action against student protesters
What's the story
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) have condemned the police action against student protesters in Delhi. The incident, which took place during a protest march toward Parliament, involved lathi charges and tear gas used by the Delhi Police. The protest was organized over alleged irregularities in public examinations, including a recent NEET UG paper leak.
Inquiry demand
SCBA demands independent probe into police action
The SCBA has demanded an independent investigation into the police's use of force.
"The Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemns the brutal lathi charge on innocent students, which resulted in several students sustaining serious injuries," it said.
"Members of the legal fraternity, including members of the SCBA, were also injured during the incident," it said.
The association also called for immediate medical assistance for all injured parties and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Constitutional rights
SCAORA emphasizes peaceful dissent is constitutional right
The SCAORA emphasized that peaceful dissent is a constitutional right under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b).
"The use of excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful students and members of the Bar is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable in a democratic society."
The association stressed any restrictions on these freedoms must meet legal, necessary, and proportionality standards.
It urged an independent examination of allegations of excessive force and called for restraint and dialogue in future engagements with peaceful protesters.