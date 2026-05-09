Supreme Court bars accused murderers and abettors from inheriting property
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if someone is accused of murdering or helping to murder a person, they cannot inherit the victim's property, even if the case is still in court.
This rule applies whether there is a will or not and aims to stop people from benefiting if they are involved in murder or helping to murder a person.
Judges cite Section 25, stress fairness
The judges pointed to Section 25 of the Hindu Succession Act, which blocks anyone who commits or abets murder from getting the victim's property.
They also said decisions like these should be based on fairness and justice, not just technicalities, so that no one profits from their own wrongdoing.
This ruling came while reviewing a Karnataka inheritance dispute tied to an ongoing criminal case.