Supreme Court calls Mamata Banerjee vs ED standoff 'very serious'
The Supreme Court has called out the recent clash between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a "very serious matter."
This all started when the ED raided the Kolkata office of I-PAC on January 8, investigating a coal smuggling case.
Banerjee showed up with top police officials, reportedly blocked the search, and allegedly destroyed files and devices.
In a twist, Kolkata Police then filed theft cases against ED officers.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just political drama—it's about big questions on law enforcement and accountability.
The ED accused Banerjee and senior cops of 17 offenses, including destruction of evidence.
Meanwhile, TMC leaders say it's all politically motivated to target them ahead of elections.
The Supreme Court called the matter "very serious," showing just how high tensions are between state leaders and central agencies right now.