Supreme Court calls ₹27,000 cancer drug price broad daylight dacoity
India
The Supreme Court was shocked over the high prices of essential cancer medicines: one drug's price to patients was ₹27,000, but retailers got it for just ₹2,700.
The judges didn't hold back, calling this broad daylight dacoity with patients and saying it's unfair to patients who really need these medicines.
Court probes overcharging and generic prescriptions
The court is looking at two petitions: one wants stricter rules so companies cannot overcharge for essential drugs, and the other says doctors should be held accountable if they do not prescribe generic medicines.
The government does not see this as a big conflict, but the court will dig deeper when it hears the case again on September 29.