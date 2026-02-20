Supreme Court calls tree plantation 'long-term solution' for air pollution India Feb 20, 2026

The Supreme Court just called out tree plantation as one of the most effective and long-term solutions for Delhi's stubborn air pollution.

Chief Justice Surya Kant put it simply: "When we talk about improving the AQI, (planting of trees) is one of the most viable, most effective and long drawn solution," he said.

This came up while the court was reviewing a case about cutting down trees in a protected area managed by the Delhi Development Authority.