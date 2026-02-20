Supreme Court calls tree plantation 'long-term solution' for air pollution
The Supreme Court just called out tree plantation as one of the most effective and long-term solutions for Delhi's stubborn air pollution.
Chief Justice Surya Kant put it simply: "When we talk about improving the AQI, (planting of trees) is one of the most viable, most effective and long drawn solution," he said.
This came up while the court was reviewing a case about cutting down trees in a protected area managed by the Delhi Development Authority.
Road widening and environmental concerns
The court raised concerns over trees being cut for road widening, especially for projects like the new CAPFIMS hospital access road.
It's a reminder that building new stuff often comes at an environmental cost.
To tackle this, the court was dealing with the appointment of environmental experts.