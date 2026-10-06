Supreme Court cancels ₹5L order for Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets
India
The Supreme Court has canceled a Bombay High Court order that told Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pay ₹500,000 to Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets in Pune.
The case started after the FDA suspended the shop's food license following a food poisoning complaint in June 2026.
Sample of malai pedha declared unsafe
During inspection, the FDA found hygiene and labeling issues at the dairy, including a sample of malai pedha collected for analysis, which was later declared unsafe.
While the High Court had sided with the shop over business losses, the Supreme Court said protecting public health comes first and set aside the compensation order, especially since an official appeal is still pending.
This highlights how crucial food safety checks are for everyone's well-being.