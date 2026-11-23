Supreme Court: children not chattels, 2 to remain with mother
The Supreme Court just decided that two children will keep living with their mother, not their father, making it clear that children aren't "chattels" or things to be passed around.
The judges pointed out the strong bond the children have built with their mother since 2014 and listened to the fact that they want to stay with her.
Father allowed Gandhi Museum Madurai visits
Even though custody stays with the mother, the court made sure the father can visit his children on certain weekends and holidays at the Gandhi Museum in Madurai.
Plus, he's still expected to help out with their education, so both parents remain involved in their lives.