Supreme Court clears green firecrackers across India, Delhi usage undecided
The Supreme Court just gave the green light for manufacturing and selling next-generation green firecrackers across India: these are designed to be less polluting and must follow strict emission and noise rules.
But if you're in Delhi, hang tight: a separate order will decide if or how these crackers can be used in the city.
Green firecracker manufacturers must meet standards
For now, green firecracker makers need to stick to safety and environmental standards before they start production.
The court wants to balance festive fun with public health, especially in places like Delhi where pollution spikes in winter.
Expect possible limits on when crackers can be burst, with special attention to protecting children and older adults.
Regulators are still debating the use of certain chemicals. The matter was taken up with a request for time till Oct. 15 on the undecided chemical issue.