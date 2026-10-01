Supreme Court clears green firecrackers across India, Delhi usage undecided

For now, green firecracker makers need to stick to safety and environmental standards before they start production.

The court wants to balance festive fun with public health, especially in places like Delhi where pollution spikes in winter.

Expect possible limits on when crackers can be burst, with special attention to protecting children and older adults.

Regulators are still debating the use of certain chemicals. The matter was taken up with a request for time till Oct. 15 on the undecided chemical issue.