Supreme Court clears Jayesh Kanna in wife's 2015 suicide case
India
The Supreme Court has cleared Jayesh Kanna, who was jailed after his wife Sangeetha died by suicide in 2015.
Prosecutors said his 13 days of not talking to her led to her death, but the court found no real evidence for this and said simply not communicating doesn't count as cruelty under the law.
No mistreatment evidence against Kanna
Judges pointed out there was no proof of ongoing or serious mistreatment, just a lack of WhatsApp messages and some oral claims.
There were also no reports of harassment while they lived together.
Kanna will get his passport back, with the court stressing that strong evidence is needed for charges like these.