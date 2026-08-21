Supreme Court: Closed room casteist slurs not automatically 'public view'
India
The Supreme Court just clarified that casteist slurs made inside a closed room cannot automatically be treated as occurring in "public view" under Sections 3(1)(R) and 3(1)(S) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
This came up when a school manager was accused of using such language during an argument with a parent inside a closed room.
Caste charges dropped, assault case proceeds
The judges said for these remarks to be considered an offense, they have to be made where others can hear. Just saying them privately isn't enough.
While the caste-related charges were dropped, other allegations like assault against the school manager will still go ahead.
This decision could shape how similar cases are handled in the future.