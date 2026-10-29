Supreme Court criticizes Delhi over firecracker rules amid pollution
India
The Supreme Court is not happy with how Delhi is handling its firecracker rules, especially as pollution spikes in the National Capital Region.
Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale pointed out that there is little action on the ground to stop people from bursting crackers.
Supreme Court urges lights not fireworks
The court said it is not against celebrating traditions but wants a real effort to protect public health, suggesting more focus on lights instead of fireworks.
It even recommended getting public figures involved to encourage compliance.
Meanwhile, authorities mentioned anti-smog guns and greening plans for winter, but only a few units are actually running, leaving many wondering if these steps will make any difference.