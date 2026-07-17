SC slams hospitals, Ayurvedic doctor in 4-year-old's rape case
What's the story
The Supreme Court has slammed an Ayurvedic doctor and two private hospitals in Ghaziabad for their alleged negligence in treating a four-year-old rape victim. The court was hearing a plea from the victim's father, who alleged serious lapses in medical response and investigation after the incident. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana were part of the bench that heard the case, Bar and Bench reported.
Case background
Victim was allegedly denied admission at 2 private hospitals
The incident occurred on March 16 when the child's father returned home to find a neighbor had taken her away under the pretext of buying chocolate.
After failing to return, the family launched a search and later found her unconscious and covered in blood.
The victim was allegedly denied admission at two private hospitals before being taken to Ghaziabad district hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.
Court reprimand
One private hospital should consider compensating victim's family: SC
The Supreme Court slammed the Ayurvedic doctor and the two private hospitals for their alleged negligence in treating the child.
"A child is brought before you, and you are so merciless, you did not provide medical care," said CJI Surya Kant.
The court also asked one of the private hospitals to consider compensating the victim's family instead of facing punitive action.
Investigation ordered
Supreme Court ordered SIT probe into the matter
The Supreme Court had earlier taken note of the case in April, criticizing the "complete indifference and insensitive approach" of two private hospitals and local police.
The court had then ordered an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT).
Senior Advocate N Hariharan appeared for the victim's family, while Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the State.
Accountability stressed
CJI Surya Kant emphasized need for accountability in healthcare
The Supreme Court has also emphasized the need for accountability in healthcare, with CJI Surya Kant saying, "There is something that goes far beyond compensation that needs fixing - accountability."
The role of the police has also come under scrutiny as they allegedly assaulted the girl's family when they reported the matter.
An FIR was filed a day later, on March 17, but it did not mention POCSO or Section 376 (punishment for rape).