Supreme Court criticizes Ghaziabad police for slow FIR filing
The Supreme Court has sharply criticized Ghaziabad police for dragging their feet after a four-year-old girl was raped and murdered, especially pointing to the slow filing of the FIR.
The justices seemed genuinely concerned, making sure that the chargesheet (filed under the POCSO Act on April 3) is shared with the victim's family.
Their intervention comes as a big relief for her parents, who have been fighting hard for justice.
Private hospitals summoned, probe considered
The court is also looking into claims that two private hospitals refused to treat the young victim, something her father's lawyer said could have changed everything if handled better.
The hospitals now have to explain themselves in court.
Meanwhile, there is talk of bringing in an independent probe (like a special investigation team or the Central Bureau of Investigation), since delays and mishandling by local authorities have raised serious questions about how such sensitive cases are treated.