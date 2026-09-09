'How dare Noida magistrate....': CJI fumes after student sent notice

The notice, issued under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, asked the student to furnish a personal bond of ₹5 lakh to ensure that he will preserve peace.

"Notice was...about to be executed...later on it came in the press that it has been withdrawn. This is an experiment with students of India. This is prima facie contempt. Authorities of Noida and UP can't create fear psychosis among students," the lawyer submitted.