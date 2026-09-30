Supreme Court criticizes Uttar Pradesh police for adding accused's name
India
The Supreme Court isn't happy with the Uttar Pradesh Police for adding an accused's name to an FIR after it was already filed.
The judges said this kind of move can really shake people's trust in the police and questioned how such irregularities are handled.
Court: CBI participation, UP Police abolition
The court pointed out that the FIR hints at concerns within Uttar Pradesh Police.
If this keeps up, they suggested ask the CBI to participate in all UP Police investigations, or even abolish the UP Police itself.