'Huge sums spent but...': SC admonishes states over Yamuna pollution
What's the story
The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the rising pollution levels in the Yamuna River, observing that despite huge sums being spent on cleaning it, pollution has only increased. "This court is of the opinion that 'everything that is wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the banks....is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 (five hundred twenty) drains' that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna," it said.
Monitoring directive
SC warns of penalties
A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan observed that the failure of the civic administration is why pollution in the Yamuna has only increased despite huge sums being spent on cleaning it.
The court warned that if water quality deteriorates while passing through a state or union territory, the concerned authorities would be held accountable and penalized.
CPCB
CPCB to monitor the water quality of Yamuna River
The court has ordered the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor the water quality of the Yamuna River at the points where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit each state, union territory, and district.
It has been directed to come up with a formula for calculating compensation that states can recover from polluters.
The court stressed on stopping industrial pollution and untreated sewage at the source, stating that merely constructing more sewage treatment plants (STPs) won't suffice.
Plan discrepancies
Discrepancies in Yamuna Action Plan
The court also highlighted discrepancies in the Yamuna Action Plan, noting that while the plan claimed no encroachments on 35 water bodies and wetlands in Delhi's Zone 'O,' the government's own annexure marked all 35 as encroached.
None of Delhi's 37 existing STPs met all prescribed standards, it noted.
The court invoked the doctrine of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities, asking states sharing the Yamuna to treat it as one continuous ecosystem and discharge responsibility according to their contribution to pollution.
Green zone
Need to protect Delhi's Zone 'O'
The court further directed all sewage treatment plants (STPs), common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), and government-commissioned biogas plants to install tamper-proof smart energy meters within a month.
These treatment plants must upload live data on their operations and discharge quality.
The CPCB is to conduct quarterly surprise inspections, with environmental compensation recoverable for every day of non-compliance.
The court also stressed the need to protect Delhi's Zone 'O' as a green zone and remove existing structures in accordance with law.
Nodal officers
Nodal officers to be appointed for coordination with CPCB
The court directed central and state bodies to render all necessary assistance to the CPCB in its monitoring and regulatory responsibilities.
It asked public and private entities managing wastewater, solid waste, and effluent treatment infrastructure to grant immediate access to their premises for inspections by CPCB officials.
The Chief Secretaries of each Yamuna Basin State/UTs were directed within two weeks to nominate a senior officer as Nodal Officer for prompt inter-departmental coordination with the CPCB.