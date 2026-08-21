Supreme Court cuts law practice requirement to 1 year
India
Big news for aspiring judges: The Supreme Court has cut the required law practice from three years to just one for those applying till March 31, 2027.
This move, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and his bench, aims to open up judicial careers to more young lawyers and recent graduates.
Practice waived till March 31 2027
If you apply till March 31, 2027, you don't need any prior legal practice. You'll be treated as if you've already done a year.
Selected candidates will first train at State Judicial Academies for a year, then do a clerkship with district and high court judges.
Starting April 2027, though, you'll need one year of verified legal practice before applying.