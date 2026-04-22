Supreme Court debates state powers over Sabarimala temple rights
The Supreme Court is back to discussing the Sabarimala temple case, focusing on how much say the government should have over religious places.
This big debate comes after the 2018 ruling that let women of all ages enter the shrine.
The judges are weighing whether protecting religious rights means less government interference, or if some rules are needed to keep things fair.
Center warns autonomy could exclude Dalits
The Center worries that giving temples full autonomy could lead to discrimination, like excluding Dalits.
Some lawyers argue temple traditions should be protected, while others say state action can fix unfair practices.
Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized judicial review, asking who will examine it if the state in the name of social reform prohibits a religious practice.