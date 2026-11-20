Cauvery dispute: SC rejects Tamil Nadu's plea for additional water
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's plea for the release of additional water from Karnataka in the Cauvery River. The decision was pronounced by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh, Bar and Bench reported. "We have dismissed (the application)," the court said while pronouncing its order.
Dispute details
What is the Cauvery river water dispute?
The Tamil Nadu government had filed two applications seeking directions for the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water.
In August, it alleged that Karnataka had not released its prescribed share despite facing a rain-deficient year.
The state claimed a shortfall of around 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which affected irrigation.
However, Karnataka denied these allegations, saying it was following the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
Dispute history
Agreements signed in 1892 and 1924
The Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu dates back to agreements signed in 1892 and 1924. These were between the erstwhile Madras Presidency and the princely state of Mysore.
After unsuccessful negotiations, the Supreme Court directed the constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, which gave its award in 2007, and specified water-sharing quantities for both states.
However, both states later sought a review of this decision.
Court interventions
Supreme Court's intervention in the matter
In 2016, Tamil Nadu again approached the Supreme Court after Karnataka claimed it had no surplus water to share.
The apex court then directed the central government to set up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB).
In 2023, the court rejected Tamil Nadu's plea for an increase in its daily allocation from 5,000 to 7,200 cusecs.
Apart from this dispute, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also involved in another water-sharing dispute over the Pennaiyar River.