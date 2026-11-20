The Tamil Nadu government had filed two applications seeking directions for the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water.

In August, it alleged that Karnataka had not released its prescribed share despite facing a rain-deficient year.

The state claimed a shortfall of around 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which affected irrigation.

However, Karnataka denied these allegations, saying it was following the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).