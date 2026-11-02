Supreme Court declines fast-track petition on nearly 700% airfare spike
India
The Supreme Court has decided not to fast-track a petition about airfares reportedly jumping nearly 700%.
The judges basically said, if you are worried about ticket prices, maybe just skip flying for now.
The advocate argued the fare spike is unfair and violates the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.
Government: Aviation rules due Nov 16
Meanwhile, another case is asking the court to regulate sudden airfare changes and better protect travelers.
The government says new aviation rules are already in the works under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, and these rules are due to be shared with the court by November 16.