SC declines passing orders on plea against CJP's proposed march

The CJP's protest is based on the government's failure to fulfill its promise of dropping cases against students from the July exam-paper leak protests.

Retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh, who filed the plea, argued that large-scale protests shouldn't be held in sensitive areas without permission.

His lawyer Dr. Rizan Ahmed said no such application has been submitted by organizers and highlighted concerns over a potential protest during the upcoming BRICS Summit in Delhi next week.