SC declines passing orders on plea against CJP's proposed march
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to pass orders on a plea against the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed protest march in Delhi on September 5. The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police but declined to list the matter before September 5. The case will now be heard on September 10 along with other student protest-related cases.
Protest details
'Large-scale protests shouldn't be held in sensitive areas without permission'
The CJP's protest is based on the government's failure to fulfill its promise of dropping cases against students from the July exam-paper leak protests.
Retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh, who filed the plea, argued that large-scale protests shouldn't be held in sensitive areas without permission.
His lawyer Dr. Rizan Ahmed said no such application has been submitted by organizers and highlighted concerns over a potential protest during the upcoming BRICS Summit in Delhi next week.
Court's stance
'We will at least...presume everybody will behave in peaceful manner'
CJI Surya Kant said the court can't presume any untoward incident will happen.
He said, "We will at least, as of now, presume everybody will behave in a peaceful manner. Right now there is no compelling circumstance to assume that any untoward thing will happen."
However, Ahmed argued that "presumption comes out of experience," citing past violence from a July 20 Sansad March organized by the CJP.
Law enforcement
It's up to police authorities to maintain law and order
The CJI reiterated that it's up to police authorities to maintain law and order.
He said, "Before us, there is no identified group. You please impress upon the Union or NCT Delhi. It's for them to maintain law and order."
Ahmed argued the CJP might not seek permission for their protest, fearing it could lead to unrest during international media coverage of the BRICS Summit.
Compliance concerns
Ahmed raised concerns over CJP's compliance with BNSS
Ahmed also raised concerns over CJP's compliance with the BNSS, warning that failure to act could lead to consequences at a national level.
The court advised him to approach the central government since the organization doesn't have a registered office or letterhead.
The SC has issued notices to authorities but refused an early hearing before September 5, sticking to its decision for a later date.