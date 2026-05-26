Supreme Court declines urgent plea to enforce anti-cow slaughter laws
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a last-minute request to urgently enforce anti-cow slaughter laws ahead of Bakrid, which is coming up on May 28.
The petition, filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal (former vice-president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha), wanted the court to make sure these laws were followed during the festival.
Bench refuses listing before Bakrid
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to urgently list the plea on Tuesday, saying, "You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks,".
The petitioner's lawyer hoped for an urgent hearing because Bakrid is just days away, but the court felt it was simply too late for immediate action.