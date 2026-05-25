Supreme Court defers CJP petitions after CJI Surya Kant remarks
The Supreme Court has decided to hold off on hearing two petitions about the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which took off after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks about fake law degrees and unemployment.
The judges said there's no urgent need to rush, so the case is on the back burner for now.
CJP gains nearly 23 million Instagram followers
Started by U.S.-based student Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP is a satirical online movement using cockroach imagery to call out unemployment and corruption.
It blew up fast, gaining nearly 23 million Instagram followers in under two weeks, and has sparked protests across India despite hacking attempts and legal heat.
Politicians are split: some criticize it, others show support, but CJP says it stands for youth-driven accountability and constitutional values while staying away from party politics.
Petitions allege courtroom monetization, image harm
One petition claims CJP is hurting the judiciary's image; another wants a CBI probe into whether courtroom remarks are being monetized.
For now, though, the Supreme Court isn't treating these as urgent issues.