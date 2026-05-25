Supreme Court defers CJP petitions after CJI Surya Kant remarks

CJP gains nearly 23 million Instagram followers

Started by U.S.-based student Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP is a satirical online movement using cockroach imagery to call out unemployment and corruption.

It blew up fast, gaining nearly 23 million Instagram followers in under two weeks, and has sparked protests across India despite hacking attempts and legal heat.

Politicians are split: some criticize it, others show support, but CJP says it stands for youth-driven accountability and constitutional values while staying away from party politics.