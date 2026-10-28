Supreme Court defers hearing on Dola Sen Form 6 challenge
The Supreme Court is looking into a petition from Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, who is questioning changes to Form 6, the form used for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls in India.
The big question: Did the Election Commission of India (ECI) make these changes fairly?
The court has deferred the hearing and granted petitioners 10 days to file a rejoinder to the counter-affidavit filed by ECI.
Senior advocates clash over Form 6
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy says the ECI did not really explain why it changed Form 6, while another senior advocate, Maninder Singh, insists everything was above board.
The ECI claims all decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously by the commission last year and this year.
Now, the court has deferred the hearing and given petitioners 10 days to file a rejoinder to the counter-affidavit filed by ECI on Monday.
This case could shape how future elections are run.