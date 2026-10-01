Supreme Court delays action on Nandigram's Milan Pradhan interim bail

Looks like the Supreme Court is not siding with West Bengal's push to cancel Milan Pradhan's interim bail.

Pradhan, a Congress candidate from Nandigram, was given temporary bail so he could run in the upcoming bypoll, even though he faces six criminal cases from the 2007 Nandigram protests.

The top court is set to review the matter on Monday, October 5, 2026, but so far, it has put off any urgent action despite strong requests from the state.