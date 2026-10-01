Supreme Court delays action on Nandigram's Milan Pradhan interim bail
Looks like the Supreme Court is not siding with West Bengal's push to cancel Milan Pradhan's interim bail.
Pradhan, a Congress candidate from Nandigram, was given temporary bail so he could run in the upcoming bypoll, even though he faces six criminal cases from the 2007 Nandigram protests.
The top court is set to review the matter on Monday, October 5, 2026, but so far, it has put off any urgent action despite strong requests from the state.
West Bengal cited Section 302 IPC
West Bengal's legal team wanted an immediate hearing, arguing that one of Pradhan's charges is as serious as murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
But, with the court's packed schedule, that did not happen.
The controversy started after the Calcutta High Court granted him interim bail on September 29, letting him contest elections while still facing major charges linked to a pretty turbulent chapter in Nandigram's history.