Supreme Court delays Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation probe hearing
The Supreme Court has decided not to rush a hearing about alleged misuse of donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
Petitioners wanted an independent, court-monitored investigation by agencies like the CBI, but the judges said they will look into it after July 13, once the court's vacation ends.
As the court put it, "Heavens are not going to fall" if there is a short wait.
Petitioners allege mismanagement, distrust up police
The two advocates behind the petition believe donations for the temple have been mismanaged and say they do not trust how Uttar Pradesh Police are handling things.
They are concerned that important evidence is not being preserved and feel the current probe lacks credibility.
For now, though, the Supreme Court is not stepping in and is sticking to its regular schedule.