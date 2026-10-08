Supreme Court delays Punjab challenge tied to Bhagwant Mann probe
The Supreme Court has decided to wait before hearing Punjab's challenge against a high court order that called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into alleged corruption linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office.
The case, which centers on Mann's officer on special duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, and others, will be taken up on October 9.
For now, the CBI probe moves ahead: no pause granted.
Punjab government alleges BJP misusing CBI
With elections coming up, Punjab's government says the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using central agencies like the CBI for political gains.
The high court wasn't happy with how Punjab Police handled earlier corruption tips from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), pushing for full cooperation with the CBI since the material supplied by the ED prima facie indicated the involvement of senior public officials.