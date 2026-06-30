Supreme Court delays Ram temple donation hearing to July 13
India
The Supreme Court has decided to delay the Ram Temple donation case hearing until July 13, 2026, even though some people wanted it heard sooner because they are worried digital evidence like CCTV footage could get lost.
The judges were not too concerned, saying, "Heavens are not going to fall," and stuck with the new date.
Ayodhya Bar bans lawyers defending accused
Eight people are accused of misusing funds meant for building the Ayodhya temple, facing charges in connection with the donation controversy.
In a bold move, the Ayodhya Bar Association has banned its lawyers from defending these accused: anyone who breaks this rule gets a ₹500,000 fine.
This shows just how much frustration there is locally about what happened with the donations.