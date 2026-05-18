Supreme Court: Delhi consumers need not pay Tata Power charges

Delhi regulator allowed ₹83.34cr blocked ₹94.59cr

This decision matches what Delhi's power regulator (DERC) decided in 2017: TPDDL could recover costs only for the years the plant was running, not after.

So, while ₹83.34 crore in charges were allowed for those six years, another ₹94.59 crore was blocked.

The Supreme Court also reminded everyone that tariff rules should always keep consumers' interests first, setting a strong example for future cases.