Supreme Court delivers split verdict on plea challenging corruption act 

The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The section requires prior sanction from the Union or State to investigate public servants for offenses related to official functions. While Justice BV Nagarathna deemed the provision arbitrary, Justice KV Viswanathan ruled that it is legally valid, subject to the caveat that instead of the government, the previous approval shall be based on the recommendation of the Lokpal.

Unconstitutional protection Justice Nagarathna's criticism of Section 17A Justice Nagarathna argued that Section 17A is an attempt to protect corrupt officials and is contrary to the objectives of the PC Act. She said, "This Section is nothing but an attempt to resurrect the Section which was struck down and is thus an attempt to protect the corrupt." She also expressed concern that approvals may not be granted by the State, defeating the Act's purpose.

Constitutional validity Justice Viswanathan's defense of Section 17A On the other hand, Justice Viswanathan defended Section 17A, saying it has no invalid classification. "Possibility of abuse is no ground to strike down Section 17A," he said. He argued that if Section 17A is invalidated on the grounds that prior approval is not required, it will result in coercive measures even against individuals who are carrying out their obligations honestly. He said the object of Section 17A was not to condone illegal acts but to have a screening mechanism.