Supreme Court denies Delhi Police protest powers citing student futures
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to give Delhi Police more authority to handle protests, with many of the protesters being young students.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant pointed out that young protesters shouldn't have their futures put at risk by getting tangled up in long legal cases, and said the court wants to ease worries for students and their families.
Court limits protections for serious offenses
The court made it clear: earlier orders protecting protesters don't apply if someone is accused of serious crimes.
By drawing a line between student protesters and those facing major charges, the court aims to protect protest while making sure those accused of serious offenses are held responsible.